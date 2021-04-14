Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A week after taking the checkered flag first, Martin Truex Jr. will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag at Richmond Raceway.

Truex is coming off his victory at Martinsville. He’s the only Cup driver to win more than one race this season. He’ll be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who has yet to win but has seven top-five finishes.

The second row features Chase Elliott and William Byron. The drivers hope to give Hendrick Motorsports its first Cup win at Richmond since 2008.

The third row has Joey Logano and Kyle Larson.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Richmond Cup starting lineup

The Richmond Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 65 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.

Length: 400 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 235.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Richmond Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: April 24 at Talladega Superspeedway (113 laps, 300 miles), 4 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Truck race: Saturday at Richmond Raceway (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1