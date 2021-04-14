Ben Rhodes will start on the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway. Austin Hill will be second in the starting lineup.
The second row will have Grant Enfinger and Stewart Friesen.
The third row features Raphael Lessard and Zane Smith.
Enfinger won last September’s event, which was the first Truck Series race at Richmond since 2005. Matt Crafton finished second. Rhodes placed third.
The Richmond Truck starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.
Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Richmond
Race time: 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday
Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile speedway)
Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 64 degrees and a 15% chance of rain.
Length: 250 laps (187.5 miles)
Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 70. Stage 2 ends Lap 140.
TV coverage: FS1
Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Next Xfinity race: April 24 at Talladega Superspeedway (113 laps, 300 miles), 4 p.m. ET on Fox
Next Cup race: Sunday at Richmond Raceway (400 laps, 300 miles), 3 p.m. ET on Fox