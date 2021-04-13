Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released its penalty report from last weekend’s Cup and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway.

Cup crew chiefs Cliff Daniels (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports – driver Kyle Larson), Johnny Klausmeier (No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing – Chase Briscoe) and Brian Pattie (No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing – driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) have been fined $10,000 each. Their respective cars were found with one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection.

The report also listed no additional penalties for the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing team (driver Daniel Suarez). During pre-race inspection, ballast was found outside the car’s approved container. Suarez’s crew chief, Travis Mack was ejected, and both Suarez and the team were docked 10 points.

In the Xfinity Series, the No. 23 Our Motorsports entry for driver Blaine Perkins was penalized for losing its axle during Sunday’s race. Team member Brian Graham has been suspended for the next race on April 24 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Another Xfinity team member, Kurt Butcher, has been suspended indefinitely for violating the sport’s substance abuse policy. Butcher was listed as hauler driver for the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing team during the first six Xfinity races this season.

Crew chief Jeff Meendering (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing – driver Brandon Jones) was fined $5,000. His team’s car was found with one lug nut not safe and secure in post-race inspection.

No penalties were given to drivers Joe Graf Jr. and Gray Gaulding after their post-race fight on Sunday. On Lap 176 of the race, Gaulding made contact with Graf from behind that sent Graf into Perkins, and both crashed.

Martinsville penalty report