Jennifer Jo Cobb to make Cup debut at Talladega

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rick Ware Racing has announced that NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver/team owner Jennifer Jo Cobb will make her Cup Series debut on April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway.

She’ll become the first woman to compete in a Cup race since Danica Patrick drove in the 2018 Daytona 500. Cobb will become the 17th female – but only third since 1990 – to drive in a Cup race.

Cobb, 47, will drive RWR’s No. 15 Chevrolet with primary sponsorship from Arrowhead Brass, a manufacturer of plumbing valves and irrigation products. One of Cobb’s long-time backers, Fastener Supply, will also serve as an associate sponsor.

Cobb has previously competed for RWR, making six Xfinity Series starts for the team between 2011-2016.

“I am so thankful for this opportunity with RWR, and greatly appreciate Arrowhead Brass for coming on board to help make this happen,” Cobb said in a team release. “It’s also exciting to have my longtime sponsor at Fastener Supply to extend their support as well.

“I have a long history with RWR and a lot of respect for this organization. This team has a lot of heart and reminds me a lot of my small team competing against such mammoth organizations. I am proud of what RWR has accomplished and I want nothing more than to make the team, Arrowhead Brass, and all my sponsors and supporters proud of this effort.”

Cobb led 16 laps in last October’s Truck race at Talladega before finishing 24th.

Through five Truck races this season, her best finish is 18th on the oval at Daytona International Speedway.

“I am grateful to have a new sponsor like Arrowhead Brass join in my excitement of having Jennifer Jo Cobb drive for RWR at Talladega Superspeedway,” Rick Ware said in the same release. “Being a female in a male dominated sport is not an easy task, especially for as long as Jennifer has been competing in NASCAR.

“I hope that she has a successful first NASCAR Cup Series debut and look forward to Arrowhead Brass making their NASCAR sponsorship debut at Talladega as the primary sponsor on Jennifer’s car.”

Cobb has made 216 Truck Series starts and 31 Xfinity Series starts in her career.

Cup starts by female drivers

191 – Danica Patrick (2012-18)

33 – Janet Guthrie (1976-80)

11 – Louise Smith (1949-52)

8 – Shawna Robinson (2001-02)

7 – Sara Christian (1949-50)

5 – Patty Moise (1987-89)

2 – Robin McCall (1982)

2 – Fifi Scott (1955)

2 – Ethel Mobley (1949)

2 – Ann Chester (1950)

1 – Marian Pagan (1954)

1 – Lella Lombardi (1977)

1 – Goldie Parsons (1965)

1 – Christine Beckers (1977)

1 – Ann Slaasted (1950)

1 – Ann Bunselmeyer (1950)