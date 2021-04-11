Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. became the first repeat winner of the Cup season, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex has won two of the last four Cup races. He also won at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season. Truex passed Hamlin for the lead with 16 laps to go and pulled away for the victory.

Chase Elliott finished second was followed by Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Kyle Larson. Hamlin has seven top-five finishes in the first eight races of the year. Byron’s finish is his sixth career top-10 finish, extending his career-best streak.

Martinsville Cup results

Driver Points

Denny Hamlin continues to hold a large lead in the points. He’s more than one race worth of points ahead of second place.

Hamlin has 379 points. Martin Truex Jr. is next at 303 points. The most points a driver can score in a race is 60 points. Hamlin leads Truex by 76 points.

Joey Logano is third with 302 points. He’s followed by Kyle Larson (280 points) and Ryan Blaney (272).

Martinsville driver points