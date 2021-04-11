Xfinity, Cup races to resume Sunday at Martinsville Speedway

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martinsville Speedway will host a doubleheader Sunday with the resumption of both the Xfinity and Cup races.

The Xfinity race will resume first and be followed by the Cup race.

Here are the details for both races Sunday:

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4 p.m. ET. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:03 p.m.

RACE RESUMPTION: 42 of the 500 laps have been completed. Denny Hamlin leads. He’s followed by Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott. William Byron is sixth and followed by Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. The broadcast also will stream at MRN.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 72 degrees and a 1% chance of rain when the race resumes.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 12 p.m. ET. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 12:06 p.m.

RACE RESUMPTION: 91 of the 250 laps are complete. Brandon Jones leads and is followed by Josh Berry, Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt and Jeb Burton. Ryan Sieg is sixth and followed by Harrison Burton, Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson and Justin Allgaier. Gragson won stage 1. Stage 2 ends at Lap 120.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 12 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 12 p.m. and also will stream at MRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees and a 6% chance of rain when the race resumes.