NASCAR to resume Martinsville Xfinity race at noon ET Sunday

NASCAR will resume the Xfinity Series race at 12 p.m. ET Sunday. The event was stopped by rain after 91 of 250 laps Friday night at Martinsville Speedway.

The race will be broadcast by FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 68 degrees and a 21% chance of rain.

The race will resume with Brandon Jones leading. Josh Berry is second and followed by Daniel Hemric, Brett Moffitt and Jeb Burton.

The start of the race was delayed 32 minutes by rain. The field took the green flag at 8:43 p.m. ET

The race was stopped at 9:31 p.m. ET. The decision to postpone the race was announced at 12:25 a.m. ET Saturday.

Noah Gragson won the opening stage. He’s one of five different drivers to lead. Harrison Burton, who was seventh when the race was stopped, has led a race-high 52 laps.

The race was slowed by five cautions. All 40 cars that started remain in the race.

This race is a Dash 4 Cash race. Harrison Burton (running seventh), Gragson (ninth), Justin Allgaier (10th) and AJ Allmendinger (39th) are eligible for the $100,000 bonus. Allmendinger had to pit under green on Lap 13 when he thought he had a tire going down. He instead had a bolt nut fall off the sway bar.