Matt DiBenedetto to be without crew chief at Martinsville

Crew chief Greg Erwin will miss this weekend’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway because of what Team Penske and Wood Brothers Racing term “protocols.”

The absence of Matt DiBenedetto‘s crew chief is expected to be “temporary,” according to a team official.

DiBenedetto is scheduled to start 22nd in Saturday’s race at Martinsville (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).

Jonathan Hassler will serve as DiBenedetto’s crew chief. Hassler is an engineer at Team Penske. He was with Joey Logano‘s team last season.

DiBenedetto enters the race 24th in the points after finishing 13th in the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.