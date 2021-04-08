Jeff Gordon reveals he tested positive for COVID-19

Jeff Gordon says he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, but he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Thursday that he is “good to go” with his broadcasting duties at Martinsville Speedway.

“I can’t say my off-week was great, unfortunately, because I tested positive for COVID last week,” he told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “On Track” show. “I’ve been in quarantine, but the good news is it was smooth, and I had minimal symptoms and good to go for Martinsville this weekend.”

FS1 will broadcast Saturday’s Cup race at Martinsville at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Gordon said it has been a learning experience since testing positive.

“It’s certainly been a big learning curve, all the discussions that I’ve had with doctors and trying to understand it,” he said. “The more you try to understand it, the more confusing it seems to get. Like I said, I’ve been very fortunate where my symptoms were very minimal. I took all the precautions. I was very fortunate that my family, my wife, my kids did not get it.

“It’s just one of those things where I’ve just been trying to educate myself and understand it. … I also got my first round of vaccine about seven days before I tested. I don’t know if that played a role. I’m looking forward to getting the final dose of the vaccine.

“I’m a big proponent of masks and vaccination and protecting ourselves. It’s unfortunate that this happened but fortunate at the same time that I’ve been able to get through it as smoothly as I can and be ready to go this weekend.”