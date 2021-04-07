Joey Logano starting on Cup pole at Martinsville

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Joey Logano, coming off his victory at Bristol, will lead the starting lineup to the green flag Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway.

Logano will be joined on the front row by Denny Hamlin.

William Byron starts third and will have Ryan Blaney next to him in the second row. The third row will have Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Martin Truex Jr., who won the night race at Martinsville last June, starts seventh.

Elliott won the most recent Martinsville race last November in the playoffs.

Logano, Blaney, Elliott and Brad Keselowski, who starts 10th, each finished in the top five in both Martinsville races last season.

The Martinsville Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 67 degrees and a 51% chance of showers.

Length: 500 laps (263 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 130. Stage 2 ends Lap 260.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Xfinity race: Friday at Martinsville Speedway (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck race: April 17 at Richmond Raceway (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1