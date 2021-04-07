Xfinity starting lineup at Martinsville

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Harrison Burton will be on the pole and lead the starting field to the green flag in Friday night’s Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway.

Justin Allgaier starts second. AJ Allmendinger starts third and will be joined by Daniel Hemric in the second row. The third row has Justin Haley and Austin Cindric.

The race is the first Xfinity Dash 4 Cash race of the season. Burton, Allgaier, Allmendinger and Noah Gragson, who starts eighth. The driver who finishes best among those four wins a $100,000 bonus and qualifies for the next Dash 4 Cash race. The next three highest full-time finishers qualify for the next Dash 4 Cash event, which will be April 24 at Talladega Superspeedway.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Martinsville Xfinity Series starting lineup

The Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Martinsville

Race time: 8 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 62 degrees and a 47% chance of showers.

Length: 250 laps (131.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 60. Stage 2 ends Lap 120.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lineup: Martinsville Xfinity Series starting lineup

Next Cup race: Saturday at Martinsville Speedway (500 laps, 263 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Truck race: April 17 at Richmond Raceway (250 laps, 187.5 miles), 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1