Early odds list Martin Truex Jr. as Martinsville favorite

Martin Truex Jr. is the favorite for Saturday night’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, according to PointsBet Sportsbook.

Truex won at Martinsville in June 2020. Should he do so Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1), he would snap the streak of different winners to open the season at seven. He won in March at Phoenix, a minimally banked track.

Truex lists at +475 for Martinsville as of Tuesday morning.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +475 odds is $4.75. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Brad Keselowski is next in the early line at +600. Chase Elliott is at +625.

Joey Logano is next at +725. Denny Hamlin follows at +750. Ryan Blaney is next at +800.

Team Penske’s three drivers — Keselowski, Logano and Blaney — have finished second, third and fourth in each of the past two Martinsville races.

In the November 2020 race, Elliott was followed across the finish line by Blaney (second), Logano (third) and Keselowski (fourth).

In the June 2020 race, Truex was followed across the finish line by Blaney (second), Keselowski (third) and Logano (fourth).

With the way the season has gone, there could be some other good picks. This season has been dominated by long odds. In seven races, only one driver (Kyle Larson at +900) has won with odds better than 10/1 (+1000).

Larson is at +1300 for Martinsville.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.