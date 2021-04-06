Joey Gase to run Davey Allison tribute scheme at Talladega

Later this month, Joey Gase will honor late NASCAR Hall of Famer Davey Allison by running a throwback paint scheme inspired by Allison’s famous No. 28 Texaco Havoline Ford.

With the blessing of Davey’s widow, Liz Allison, Gase will drive the throwback No. 28 Rick Ware Racing Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (April 24) and Cup Series (April 25) races at Talladega Superspeedway.

The throwback specifically honors Allison’s gift of life following his death on July 13, 1993 from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash the previous day at Talladega.

The 32-year-old Allison’s organs were donated and enabled four recipients to live over 46 years cumulatively.

“When Davey passed, his family knew if he could no longer continue his life, he would want to do whatever he could to help others continue theirs,” said Gase in a press release. “I want to show he was a hero both during his lifetime and after.

“As some know, my mom was an organ donor as well. It has become a mission of mine these last 10 years to keep her legacy alive by honoring donors and donor families and to help raise awareness for organ donation.

“There are currently over 110,000 people on the wait list nationwide for organ transplants. When I found out Davey was a donor, I thought it would be incredibly special to be able to honor him and his family at Talladega. It will be 28 years in July since Davey passed away.”

Davey Allison earned 19 wins in his NASCAR Cup Series career, including the 1992 Daytona 500. He claimed three Cup victories at his home track of Talladega, including his very first in May 1987.

“I am very honored and proud for Davey to be remembered in this way, especially at our home track,” Liz Allison said in the same release. “Davey loved racing at Talladega and always loved to hear the fans cheering for him, as the hometown favorite. Having Joey bring back the 28 and Davey’s 1993 Paint scheme will be special for so many of us.

“Davey would want the focus to be on Donor Awareness. A big part of Davey’s legacy is being a Donor Hero. We will be cheering Joey on and hoping to see that 28 and those familiar colors in Victory Lane one more time.”