Martinsville Cup and Xfinity entry lists

The first entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races at Martinsville Speedway have been released.

The Cup Series returns after taking Easter weekend off. The Xfinity Series is back after a two-week break following its March 20 race at Atlanta.

Cup: Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

37 cars are entered for Saturday’s Cup race.

Martin Truex Jr. won last year’s spring race at Martinsville. Chase Elliott won there in the November playoff race to earn his place in the Championship 4.

Martinsville Cup entry list

Xfinity: Cook Out 250 (8 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

43 cars are entered. 40 cars will compete in Friday’s Xfinity race.

Ty Gibbs will make his third start of the season in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. He won at the Daytona road course in his inaugural Xfinity start, then followed with a runner-up finish at Phoenix.

Sam Hunt Racing’s No. 26 Toyota will have Brandon Gdovic behind the wheel. Santino Ferrucci was initially scheduled to drive the car at Martinsville, but he is instead participating in this week’s Indianapolis 500 open test. It was announced Monday that Ferrucci will compete in the ‘500’ for Rahal Letterman Lanigan.

Martinsville Xfinity entry list