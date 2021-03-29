Bristol Truck dirt results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Martin Truex Jr. dominated, leading 105 of 150 laps to win Monday’s Camping World Truck Series race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ben Rhodes finished second and was followed by Raphael Lessard, Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe.

Truex and Briscoe were among six Cup drivers in the race. Bubba Wallace was 11th, Kevin Harvick placed 15th, Daniel Suarez was 17th and Kyle Larson finished 35th after a crash.

Bristol dirt Truck race results

DRIVER POINTS

John Hunter Nemechek continues to lead the points after Bristol. He has 211 points. Next is Ben Rhodes at 205 points. Rhodes is followed by Sheldon Creed (190 points), Matt Crafton (171) and Stewart Friesen (158).

Truck driver points report after Bristol