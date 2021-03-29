Bristol Cup dirt race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

For the tenth consecutive season, Joey Logano is a race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series after his victory Monday evening on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 2018 Cup champion also became the 30th different Ford driver to earn a dirt win in NASCAR’s premier division.

Bristol Cup dirt race results

From 1955-1969, Ford scored 100 dirt wins in the premier division. NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett leads the manufacturer with 26 dirt wins.

Prior to Monday, the last Ford premier division victory on dirt came from another Hall of Famer, David Pearson. He won on a half-mile dirt track at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on June 26, 1969.

DRIVER POINTS

Denny Hamlin remains the overall Cup points leader, leading Joey Logano by 58 points. But with Logano now the seventh driver to clinch a playoff berth with a victory, Hamlin sits eighth in the playoff standings to lead the winless drivers.

Hamlin is one of nine drivers holding playoff spots on points. Alex Bowman (finished 22nd on Monday) is on the bubble in 16th place with a four-point lead over Chris Buescher (finished 14th on Monday).

Cup Series overall points after Bristol Dirt