Monday Bristol Cup dirt race: Start time, weather, lineup

After rain and flooding forced NASCAR’s first Cup dirt race since 1970 to be postponed Sunday, the series will look to race Monday afternoon.

Cup cars were last on track Friday after their qualifying races Saturday were canceled.

The Cup Series is scheduled to race Monday after the Camping World Truck Series race, which is scheduled for noon ET.

The Bristol Cup dirt race Monday marks the seventh race of the season. There have been six different winners in the first six races.

Details for Monday’s Bristol Cup race on dirt

(All times are Eastern)

START: The race is scheduled to begin shortly after 4 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (125 miles) on the 1/2-mile dirt track.

COMPETITION CAUTIONS: Lap 50 and Lap 150

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 100. Stage 2 ends at Lap 200.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 57 degrees. There is a zero percent chance of rain for the start of the race.

TO THE REAR: Kyle Larson (engine change).

STARTING LINEUP: Bristol Cup dirt race starting lineup

