Saturday Bristol schedule for Cup, Trucks

A full day of racing is scheduled Saturday on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series each will have four qualifying races to set the starting lineups for their events. The Trucks race Saturday night.

The wunderground.com forecast calls for temperatures in the 60s throughout the day and evening with rain possible.

Saturday Bristol schedule

(All times Eastern)

11:30 a.m. — Truck garage opens

1 – 9:30 p.m. — Cup garage open

4:30 p.m. — First Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

4:45 p.m. — Second Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

5 p.m. — Third Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

5:15 p.m. — Fourth Truck qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

5:30 – 6 p.m. — Track prep

6 p.m. — First Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

6:15 p.m. — Second Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

6:30 p.m. — Third Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

6:45 p.m. — Fourth Cup qualifying race; 15 laps (FS1)

7- 7:30 p.m. — Track prep

7:35 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles

7:40 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

8 p.m. — Truck Series race; 150 laps/75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)