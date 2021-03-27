Sunday Bristol Cup dirt race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR returns to its roots Sunday with its first race on dirt for the Cup Series since 1970.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are viewed as the favorites because of their dirt experience, but the key could be just to survive the 250 laps. For Larson, he’ll have to start at the rear after an engine change.

Friday’s practices helped teams but many unknowns remain, including who will be the driver to win the first Cup dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Details for Sunday’s Bristol Cup race on dirt

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:54 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 3:20 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:25 p.m. … Mike Rife of Vansant (Virginia) Church of Christ will give the invocation at 3:46 p.m. … The national anthem performed by Randy Houser at 3:47 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (125 miles) on the 1/2-mile dirt track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 59 degrees and a 45% chance of rain at race start.

TO THE REAR: Kyle Larson (engine change).

STARTING LINEUP: Lineup will be set after Saturday’s qualifying races (first race is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET).

QUALIFYING RACE LINEUPS: Bristol Cup qualifying race lineups

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:

Ryan Blaney posts fastest lap in final Cup practice at Bristol

Cup teams surprised by tear wear, seek help from NASCAR

With no playoff pressure, Christopher Bell sees opportunity on Bristol dirt

Kyle Larson’s hot start validates advanced stats, Hendrick’s measured path

Austin Dillon sets sights on Bristol Cup dirt race win

What drivers are saying about racing on dirt at Bristol

Friday 5: Bristol provides dirt racers a chance to shine, turnaround season

Roger Penske calls IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader on street course “interesting”