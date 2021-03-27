Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Steady rain has washed out Saturday’s track activity on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ 150-lap feature race has been postponed to 9 p.m. ET Sunday on FS2.

Qualifying heats for both the Truck and Cup Series have been cancelled.

The Cup Series’ 250-lap feature race remains scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.

WUnderground.com’s forecast for Sunday includes scattered thunderstorms and a high of 57 degrees with a 44% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

The forecast changes to partly cloudy skies and a high of 50 degrees with just a 4% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Following a delay for track prep after earlier rainfall, the first of four qualifying heats for the Trucks got underway. But it was red-flagged after a single lap due to major amounts of mud covering the trucks’ grilles and windshields.

We're having ourselves an ADVENTURE on FS1 and https://t.co/kd5eqkSSWE! Saddle up! #ItsDirtBaby pic.twitter.com/jMtxBpOmEU — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 27, 2021

While the Truck crews worked to remove the mud off their vehicles, a group of dirt late models came out to turn laps at speed and work the track in. But around 5:30 p.m. ET, the rain returned.

Shortly after 6 p.m. ET, NASCAR officially called off Saturday activities.

Before the announcement, Cup Series regular Kevin Harvick – who’s also driving the No. 17 David Gilliland Racing entry in the Truck race – told Fox Sports that the opening lap was “probably the most uncomfortable I’ve ever been in a race car.”

“Really, really unsafe conditions so far, as far as vision goes,” he added. “I just had to look left and go off what you know of the race track.”