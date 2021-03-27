Bristol Truck dirt race starting lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Following the cancellation of Saturday’s qualifying heat races, John Hunter Nemechek and Austin Hill will line up on the front row for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ feature on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 150-lap race has been postponed to 9 p.m. ET Sunday night. Rain washed out Saturday’s original on-track schedule.

Reigning Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed and Matt Crafton will line up on the second row. Johnny Sauter and Zane Smith roll off from the third row.

With the qualifying heats cancelled, J.R. Heffner, Cup regular Ryan Newman, Jessica Friesen and Trevor Collins will not make the feature.

Prior to the start of Saturday’s ill-fated first heat, Heffner’s No. 3 Jordan Anderson Racing entry was withdrawn after Heffner’s crash in final practice on Friday.

Jessica Friesen was hoping to make her Truck Series debut and race alongside her husband, Stewart Friesen. He will start from seventh on the grid.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol

Race time: 9 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (1/2-mile dirt track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 50 degrees and a 4% chance of showers.

Length: 150 laps (75 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS2

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Bristol Truck dirt race

Next Cup race: Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway (250 laps, 125 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Xfinity race: April 9 at Martinsville Speedway (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1