Ryan Blaney posts fastest lap in final Cup practice at Bristol

Ryan Blaney had the best lap in Friday’s final Cup practice session at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blaney’s top lap was 20.172 seconds (89.223 mph) on the half-mile dirt track. He was followed by Alex Bowman (20.194 seconds/89.135 mph), Denny Hamlin (20.228 seconds/88.986 mph), Joey Logano (20.262 seconds/88.836 mph) and rookie Chase Briscoe (20.313 seconds 88.613 mph).

Kyle Larson will have to start at the rear of his qualifying race Saturday and Sunday’s race because his team changed engines Friday. Larson pulled off the track during the final practice session when he saw his engine temperatures spike. Larson had posted the fastest average over 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 consecutive laps in the session.

Bristol dirt Cup final practice results

Drivers who ran the most laps in the session were: Hamlin (80 laps), Bubba Wallace (78), Ryan Preece (75), Chris Buescher (71), Logano (69) and Brad Keselowski (69).

Ty Dillon damaged his left front fender hitting the packed dirt below the racing surface. Cole Custer spun late in the session.