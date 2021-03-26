Friday Bristol schedule for Cup, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series teams will get their first experience with the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in Friday’s practice sessions.

The Cup and Truck Series each will have two practice sessions Friday.

The Truck Series this weekend includes seven Cup drivers seeking more experience on the Bristol dirt. Those drivers are Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Newman, Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez.

Sunday’s Cup race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) is the first series race on dirt since 1970.

Friday Bristol schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 26

8:30 – 10:30 a.m. — Cup haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

Noon – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

5 – 5:30 p.m. — Track prep

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Final Truck practice (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)