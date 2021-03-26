Friday Bristol schedule for Cup, Trucks

By Dustin LongMar 26, 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series teams will get their first experience with the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in Friday’s practice sessions.

The Cup and Truck Series each will have two practice sessions Friday.

MORE: What drivers are saying about racing on dirt at Bristol 

The Truck Series this weekend includes seven Cup drivers seeking more experience on the Bristol dirt. Those drivers are Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Newman, Martin Truex Jr. and Daniel Suarez.

Sunday’s Cup race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox) is the first series race on dirt since 1970.

Friday Bristol schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, March 26

8:30 – 10:30 a.m. Cup haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Truck haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

Noon – 10 p.m. — Cup garage open

12:30 – 8:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Truck practice (FS1)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1)

5 – 5:30 p.m. — Track prep

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. — Final Truck practice (FS1)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol dirt race
Friday 5: Bristol provides dirt racers a chance to shine, turnaround season
NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series Eldora Dirt Derby
Starting lineups for Bristol Truck qualifying races
Starting lineups for Bristol Cup qualifying races