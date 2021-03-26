First Cup practice results at Bristol

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Alex Bowman led the way in the opening practice session for Cup teams Friday on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

As was the case in the opening Truck practice, which preceded the first Cup session, the fastest laps were posted in the opening minutes of practice.

Bowman was the fastest in Cup practice with a lap of 20.155 seconds/89.308 mph. He was followed by Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Christopher Bell (20.225 seconds/88.999 mph), Kyle Busch (20.248 seconds/88.898 mph) and Denny Hamlin (20.266 seconds/88.819 mph). Kyle Larson (20.314 seconds/88.609 mph) was fifth on the speed chart, followed by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott (20.334 seconds/88.522 mph).

Bristol dirt Cup practice 1 results

Larson had the fastest lap average over 10 consecutive laps and 15 consecutive laps. Over 10 consecutive laps, Bowman was second and Truex was third. Over 15 consecutive laps, Custer was second to Larson and Tyler Reddick was third.

Most laps run in the session were by: Elliott (68 laps), Daniel Suarez (66), Ryan Preece (58), Joey Logano (58) and Kyle Busch (57.).

The 50-minute session was slowed only three times for spins. Those who spun were Martin Truex Jr. and and JJ Yeley, who spun twice.

Final Cup practice will be from 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET Friday on FS1.