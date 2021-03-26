Engine change will send Kyle Larson to rear of field at Bristol

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson, one of the favorites for Sunday’s Cup race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, will start at the rear of the 39-car field after an engine change Friday.

Larson also will have to start at the rear of his qualifying race Saturday.

Larson ranked first in average speed over 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 consecutive laps in Friday’s final practice session before he saw his engine temperature spike. He pulled into the pits. His team determined it needed to change engines.

Ryan Blaney posted the fastest lap in the final practice session.