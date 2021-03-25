Starting lineups for Bristol Truck qualifying races

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Mike Marlar, Myatt Snider, Hailie Deegan and JR Heffner each will start on the pole for their Camping World Truck Series qualifying race Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced Thursday the lineups for the four 11-Truck qualifying races. The lineups were set by a random draw.

Seven Cup drivers will be among the 40 racing in Saturday night’s 150-lap Truck race.

Bubba Wallace starts eighth in the first qualifying race. Kevin Harvick starts 10th in the first qualifying race.

Martin Truex Jr. starts sixth in the second qualifying race.

Daniel Suarez starts eighth in the third qualifying race. Kyle Larson starts ninth in the third qualifying race. Chase Briscoe starts 11th (last) in the third qualifying race.

Ryan Newman starts third in the fourth and final qualifying race.

Positions 1-35 in the starting lineup for Saturday night’s race will be based off points earned in the 15-lap qualifying races. The winner of each qualifying heat race gets 10 points with nine points for second and down to 1 point for 10th. Drivers also can earn passing points based on the difference from their assigned starting position and their finishing position. If drivers finish below where they start, they get zero passing points.

The final five spots in the 40-truck field will be based on owner points.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Bristol

Race time: 8 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (1/2-mile dirt track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 63 degrees and a 43% chance of showers.

Length: 150 laps (75 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Bristol Truck starting lineups qualifying races

Next Cup race: Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway (250 laps, 125 miles), 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Next Xfinity race: April 9 at Martinsville Speedway (250 laps, 131.5 miles), 8 p.m. ET on FS1