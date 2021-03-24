eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series returns Wednesday night

By Dustin LongMar 24, 2021, 10:33 AM EDT
The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series returns Wednesday night with Cup drivers racing on a virtual Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

Wednesday night’s event is the first of 10 such races involving Cup drivers competing on virtual tracks. The first five events will air on FS1. NBC Sports will air the final five races in the second half of the year.

MORE: Kyle Larson to highlight charitable causes in return to iRacing

Here is the schedule for the first five events:

March 24 – Bristol Dirt (8-9:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

April 21 – Talladega (7-8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

May 5 – Darlington (8-9:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

May 19 – Circuit of the Americas (7-8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

June 2 – Track TBD (8-9:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

The field for the Bristol Dirt race will include Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Clint Bowyer. Each of the 36 chartered teams gets a spot and up to four additional drivers can be added. Ryan Preece takes the spot for Kevin Harvick.

The entry list is here.

Timmy Hill, who won one of the series events last year, was not among those invited to compete, leading social media to call for him to be added to the event. Austin Cindric was scheduled to drive in place of Brad Keselowski, but Cindric suggested that Hill take over the ride for the event. Team Penske expressed its support for the move.

