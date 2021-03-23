Atlanta penalty report

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR’s penalty report from last weekend’s races at Atlanta Motor Speedway includes two lug nut violations in the Xfinity Series and one in the Camping World Truck Series.

Xfinity crew chiefs Alex Yontz (No. 11 Kaulig Racing – driver Justin Haley) and Richard Boswell (No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing – driver Riley Herbst) were both fined $5,000 after one lug nut was found not secured on their respective cars during post-race inspection.

Saturday’s winning Truck crew chief, Mardy Lindley (No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports – driver Kyle Busch), was fined $2,500 for the same violation.

There were no violations from the Cup Series.