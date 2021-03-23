Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

On Tuesday, Live Fast Motorsports announced a six-race sponsorship with Keen Parts, under its CorvetteParts.net brand, for its No. 78 Ford.

The sponsorship will begin with the April 10 race at Martinsville Speedway.

It also includes both races at Darlington Raceway (Throwback Weekend – May 9; Southern 500 – Sept. 5), Michigan International Speedway (Aug. 22), and playoff events at Richmond Raceway (Sept. 11) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 31).

In addition to its Cup sponsorship, Keen Parts is also sponsoring Ryan Ellis for part of his Xfinity Series schedule this season with BJ McLeod Motorsports.

McLeod and former Cup driver Matt Tifft are the co-owners for Live Fast Motorsports. The organization is in its inaugural Cup season.

Through six races, the No. 78 entry is 35th in Cup owner’s points. McLeod has driven the entry in five of those races. He has the team’s best result of 23rd in the season-opening Daytona 500.