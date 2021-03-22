Atlanta winners and losers

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A look at the winners and losers from Atlanta Motor Speedway:

WINNERS

Ryan Blaney — In a race Kyle Larson dominated, Blaney chased Larson and passed him for the lead with nine laps to go to win. The victory snapped Blaney’s 28-race winless streak. The season has started with different winners in each of the first six races.

Alex Bowman — At the only active 1.5-mile track he had not scored a top-10 finish, Bowman rallied to place third for Hendrick Motorsports.

Denny Hamlin — Keeps scoring consistent finishes. His fourth-place performance is his fifth top-five result in the first six races of the season.

Chris Buescher — Seventh-place finish was the first top-10 result of the season for the Roush Fenway Racing driver.

LOSERS

Chase Elliott — Blown engines are rare for Hendrick Motorsports cars, but he suffered one Sunday and finished 38th.

Kurt Busch — He was the only driver to have it worse than Chase Elliott. Busch finished 39th after he was eliminated in a crash on a restart. Kyle Busch spun his tires and jumbled the high line. Then a tap from behind by Denny Hamlin turned Kurt Busch into the wall.

Stewart-Haas Racing — Kevin Harvick struggled with his car’s handling and also had a flat rear tire early. He came back to finish 10th for a seventh consecutive race at Atlanta, but it wasn’t really a day of celebrating for this organization. Harvick was the team’s only driver to finish in the top 15. In three races on 1.5-mile speedways this year, the average finish for SHR is 20.9.