NASCAR America Motormouths returns, show will stream on Peacock

Starting today, Peacock will exclusively stream NASCAR America Motormouths Monday and Wednesday from 6 – 7 p.m. ET. Led by viewers’ favorite NASCAR personalities, Motormouths will continue to focus on the fans, providing a direct line to call into the show to share their thoughts on each week’s races and discuss the latest news in the sport. Current and past drivers will join the live broadcast.

Fans are encouraged to send their thoughts on Twitter using #LetMeSayThis. To call the show, the phone number remains 1-844-NASCARNBC.

Auto racing icon Kyle Petty, NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 1999 NASCAR Cup Series champion Dale Jarrett, 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte serve as primary contributors. Current and past drivers will join the program on a weekly basis.

“We’re proud to expand Peacock’s sports talk lineup with Kyle Petty, Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, and Steve Letarte,” said Rick Cordella EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, Peacock. “As we continue to expand sports programming, Motormouths is a great addition to the premier streaming experience we aim to provide to all fans.”

NASCAR America launched on NBCSN in 2014 as a 30-minute news and information program and has expanded and evolved over the years. NASCAR America Motormouths episodes debuted in 2019 and quickly garnered acclaim for their interactive focus with the passionate NASCAR fanbase.

Jarrett, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014. Letarte served as a crew chief for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon at Hendrick Motorsports, winning the Daytona 500 with Earnhardt Jr. in 2014. Petty amassed 173 top-10 finishes in a racing career that spanned 30 seasons and has been a race and studio commentator for more than a decade. Burton, dubbed “The Mayor” by fans, competitors and media, was named NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1994, and captured 21 NASCAR Cup Series victories and 27 Xfinity Series wins throughout his career.

Content will be available on demand in addition to streaming live on the NBC Sports on Peacock channel.

Peacock currently features live sports content from Premier League, US Speed Skating, Figure Skating, Rugby, Supercross, Skiing, and Snowboarding. Highlights of Peacock’s previous live sports offerings include a Sunday NFL Wild Card playoff game, U.S. Open golf, U.S. Women’s Open golf, and upcoming events include Olympics and Paralympics coverage. Peacock Originals available on demand include Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and In Deep with Ryan Lochte. Peacock offers daily sports programming on the NBC Sports channel which streams Peacock Original Brother from Another, as well as The Dan Patrick Show, PFT Live, and The Rich Eisen Show.

Viewers can sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4, PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.