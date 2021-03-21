Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Blaney scored his first win of the season, passing Kyle Larson late to take the victory.

Larson, who led 269 of 325 laps, finished second.

Alex Bowman finished third. Denny Hamlin placed fourth. It is his fifth top-five finish in the first six races of the season. Kyle Busch completed the top five.

Austin Dillon placed sixth for his first top 10 since finishing third in the Daytona 500. Chris Buescher finished a season-best seventh.

Atlanta Cup race results

DRIVER POINTS

Denny Hamlin continues to lead the points. He has 277 points. He’s followed by Kyle Larson (234 points), Joey Logano (214), Martin Truex Jr. (212) and Brad Keselowski (206).

Atlanta Cup driver points