Chase Elliott to start at rear of field at Atlanta

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott will start at the rear of Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for inspection issues, NASCAR announced.

Elliott was to have started fifth. NASCAR stated Elliott’s car failed inspection twice before the race.

This marks the second race in a row Elliott has had to move to the rear. He started at the rear last weekend at Phoenix after unapproved adjustments. He finished fifth.

Elliott has two top-five finishes this season. He placed second in the Daytona 500.

Elliott seeks his first Cup win at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR also announced that the car of Timmy Hill failed inspection three times. He will have to start at the rear and serve a pass-through penalty after the start. The team’s car chief also has been ejected. Hill was to have started 38th in the 39-car field.

Quin Houff also will start at the rear for unapproved adjustments. He was to have started 35th.