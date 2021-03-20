Sunday Atlanta Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Last week, Martin Truex Jr. finally earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series win at Phoenix Raceway.

On Sunday, he’ll try to cross Atlanta Motor Speedway off the list. The 2017 Cup champion is winless at Atlanta in 22 Cup starts.

However, Truex has been strong there as of late, earning three consecutive top-five finishes and six consecutive top-10 finishes going into Sunday’s race. He posted his career-best Atlanta result in 2019, finishing second.

Truex starts Sunday’s race on the outside front row alongside Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and Cup points leader Denny Hamlin.

The second row features Team Penske’s Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Georgia’s Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson are on the third row.

Details for Sunday’s Atlanta Cup race

(All times are Eastern)

START: Erin Andrews of Fox Sports will give the command to start engines at 3:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:19 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 8 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 2:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:45 p.m. … Invocation by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder of Folds of Honor, at 3 p.m. … National anthem performed by singer-songwriter Breland at 3:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 325 laps (500.5 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 105. Stage 2 ends at Lap 210.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. on FS1 and continues on Fox at 2:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 3 p.m. and also will stream at goprn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 61 degrees and 0% chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Kevin Harvick led a race-high 151 laps on his way to a third career Atlanta Cup win.

STARTING LINEUP: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

