With his win Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch has now earned at least one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in each of the last nine seasons.

Busch’s victory is also Toyota’s fourth consecutive to open the 2021 season.

ThorSport Racing’s Ben Rhodes won the first two on the oval, then the road course at Daytona International Speedway. Kyle Busch Motorsports driver John Hunter Nemechek won the third race at Las Vegas.

Atlanta Truck race results

Austin Hill, Nemechek, Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed completed Saturday’s top five finishers.

Sauter recorded his first top five finish in 20 races. Prior to Saturday, his most recent was a fourth-place finish at Kentucky Speedway last July.

Hailie Deegan finished a season-best 21st on Saturday.

Points report

With two more stage wins on Saturday, Nemechek has now tied Rhodes with a series-best 10 playoff points through the season’s first four races.

Nemechek leads the overall standings by 47 points over Rhodes. Creed sits in third place, 50 points behind Nemechek. Matt Crafton (-59) and Stewart Friesen (-82) are fourth and fifth, respectively.

Truck Series standings after Atlanta