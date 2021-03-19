Saturday Atlanta Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After reigning series champion Austin Cindric became the first to claim multiple wins this season at Phoenix, the NASCAR Xfinity Series has rolled on to Atlanta.

Saturday’s race is the second act of a same-day doubleheader with the Camping World Truck Series.

Brett Moffitt and Josh Berry will run both Saturday races. Berry, already set to run the Xfinity race for JR Motorsports, was named Friday to Young’s Motorsports No. 02 entry for the Truck race after its regular driver, Kris Wright, tested positive for COVID-19.

Cindric and Jeb Burton start on the front row for the Xfinity race. AJ Allmendinger, last year’s Atlanta winner, and Brandon Brown are on the second row.

Past Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. is making his first Xfinity appearance since the 2010 season finale. Truex starts 18th in the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Details for Saturday’s Atlanta Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Command to start engines given by Peter Van Den Berghe, general manager of EchoPark Automotive Atlanta, at 5:02 p.m. … Green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:13 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 10 a.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 4:40 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 4:45 p.m. … Invocation (2:24 p.m.) and performance of national anthem (2:25 p.m.) to take place before Truck race.

DISTANCE: The race is 163 laps (251.02 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 40. Stage 2 ends at Lap 80.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 5 p.m. Its pre-race coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 5 p.m. and will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: FS1

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 53 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: AJ Allmendinger earned his first career win on an oval in last June’s Xfinity race at Atlanta.

STARTING LINEUP: Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup