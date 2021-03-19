Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Nashville Superspeedway announced Friday that Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Cup rookie Chase Briscoe are tentatively scheduled to participate in a Goodyear tire test there next Tuesday.

This will be the first tire test at Nashville Superspeedway since its return to NASCAR racing was announced last year.

The tire test will not be open to the public.

Nashville Superspeedway’s 1.33-mile concrete oval will host all three NASCAR national series from June 18-20.

The Ally 400 Cup race on June 20 will be its inaugural premier division race.

The Nashville Superspeedway Xfinity and Cup races will also begin NASCAR on NBC’s coverage for the 2021 season.