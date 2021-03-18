Bubba Wallace lands ride for Bristol Truck dirt race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Bubba Wallace will drive for Spencer Davis Motorsports in the March 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the team announced Thursday.

Wallace will drive the No. 11 Toyota Tundra with sponsorship from Columbia Sportswear. The entry is fielded in collaboration with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

A six-time race winner in the Trucks, Wallace won on the dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2014 for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“I’m pumped to get to Bristol and run on the dirt in the No. 11 Tundra,” Wallace said in a team release. “This is a race I’ve had circled on my calendar for the Cup race, so to be able to add the Truck race and have Columbia come on board just adds to the excitement for that week.

“I have the one win in the Truck Series at Eldora and it was a lot of fun. I may need to pull some notes from that race to prepare, but I’m just really looking forward to getting back in a Tundra and starting the Bristol weekend with a win.”

Wallace becomes the latest Cup driver to sign up for the Bristol Truck dirt race.

Past Cup champions Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, past Daytona 500 winner Ryan Newman, and current Cup rookie Chase Briscoe will also take part in the race. It takes place one day before the Cup Series runs on dirt for the first time since the 1970 season.

As for team owner and driver Spencer Davis, he called having an experienced racer like Wallace a “major boost.”

“He’s proven what he can do on dirt as a past winner at Eldora, so we’re definitely optimistic about running well at Bristol, and hopefully giving him some experience to take into the Cup race on Sunday,” Davis said in the release.