Atlanta Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin to start on pole

Points leader Denny Hamlin will lead the starting lineup to the green flag for Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Hamlin, who has scored four top-five finishes in the first races of the season, will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. Truex won last weekend’s race at Phoenix.

The second row feature Team Penske teammates Joey Logano (third starting sport) and Brad Keselowski (fourth).

The third row has Hendrick Motorsports teammates Chase Elliott (fifth) and Kyle Larson (sixth).

Defending Atlanta winner Kevin Harvick starts seventh.

WHERE EVERYONE IS STARTING: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

The Atlanta Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 59 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 325 laps (500.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 105. Stage 2 ends Lap 210.

TV coverage: Fox

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Atlanta Cup starting lineup

Next Truck race: Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (130 laps, 200.02 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (163 laps, 251.02 miles), 5 p.m. ET on FS1