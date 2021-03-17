Autotrader has extended its sponsorship of Team Penske cars this season and will increase its number of Cup races.

Autotrader will sponsor Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano for a total of six races this season. The company will sponsor Keselowski’s car this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Keselowski will be sponsored by Autotrader at Martinsville (April 10) and Las Vegas (Sept. 26). Logano will be sponsored by the company at Talladega (April 25), Sonoma (June 6) and New Hampshire (July 18).

“Following a strong 2020 season, we look forward to continuing our longstanding sponsorship with Team Penske,” said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive, in a statement. “Our relationships with Brad, Joey and everyone at Team Penske are so valuable to our business.

“This partnership allows us to elevate our brands by aligning with a world-class sport, racing team and drivers – not to mention, the ability to connect with some of the most passionate fans in sports. We share their enthusiasm for NASCAR, and these connections help us to build awareness for Autotrader’s efforts to make car buying easier.”

Autotrader began its relationship with Team Penske in 2014.