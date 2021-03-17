Atlanta Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric, coming off his second win of the season last weekend at Phoenix, will lead the Xfinity starting lineup to the green flag Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Cindric will be joined on the front row by Jeb Burton. AJ Allmendinger will start third. Brandon Brown starts fourth. Harrison Burton completes the top five in the Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup.

In the Camping World Truck Series, John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole for Saturday’s race a week after winning at Phoenix. Kyle Busch starts second, putting two Kyle Busch Motorsports trucks on the front row.

Matt Crafton starts third. Stewart Friesen, who will make his Cup debut next week in the Bristol dirt race, starts fourth. Ben Rhodes starts fifth. Bill Lester, making his first series start since 2007, will start 31st.

The Atlanta Xfinity and Truck starting lineups are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta

Race time: 5 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 55 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 163 laps (251.02 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 40. Stage 2 ends Lap 80.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Truck race: Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (130 laps, 200.02 miles), 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (325 laps, 500.5 miles), 3 p.m. ET on Fox

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Atlanta

Race time: 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway (1.54-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 51 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain.

Length: 130 laps (200.02 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (163 laps, 251.02 miles), 5 p.m. ET on FS1

Next Cup race: Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway (325 laps, 500.5 miles), 3 p.m. ET on Fox