Stewart Friesen to make Cup debut at Bristol dirt race

Spire Motorsports announced Tuesday night that Stewart Friesen will drive the team’s No. 77 car in the March 28 Bristol dirt Cup race.

The race will take place a day after Friesen competes in the Camping World Truck Series. His wife, Jessica, is set to make her series debut in that event.

Stewart Friesen has more than 330 career wins in dirt modified racing. He won the 2019 Truck dirt race at Eldora Speedway. That is one of his two career Truck victories.

“It’s a dream come true to compete in the Cup Series,” Friesen said in a statement from the team. “It’s the pinnacle of motorsports in North America. As a race fan myself, it has always been something I’ve dreamed about doing.

“I’m really excited to work with Kevin Bellicourt as our crew chief. I’ve known him for a few years now since we worked together at GMS Racing. In addition to Kevin, the whole Spire Motorsports group has been very welcoming.

“There’s some stuff we can take from our dirt experience with the truck at Eldora and apply to the Cup car, to hopefully be very competitive at Bristol. Thanks to Halmar International for coming on board as a partner for this whole deal, and thanks to (Spire Motorsports co-owners) T.J. Puchyr, Jeff Dickerson and the whole group at Spire Motorsports for the opportunity.”

Friesen will be the third driver to run the No. 77 for Spire Motorsports this season. Jamie McMurray finished eighth in the Daytona 500. Justin Haley has driven the car since. Corey LaJoie drives the No. 7 for the team.

Also, Motorsports Business Management announced Tuesday that Mike Marlar will make his Cup debut in the No. 66 car at the March 28 Bristol dirt race. Marlar won the 2018 World of Outlaws Late Model Series championship.