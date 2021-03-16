Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR informed teams Tuesday that it will use COVID-detecting dogs to provide additional screening to key groups participating in Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

NASCAR stated that this will serve as a proof of concept for potential future utilization for both the competitor and guest areas of an event.

The sanctioning body will work with 360 K9 Group. The company has successfully trained dogs to detect COVID-19 through its Bio Detection K9 operation, which uses a proprietary training method, according to NASCAR.

Select prioritized personnel within the competition footprint will undergo this screening after the initial pre-entry screening outside the infield and before entering the garage or designated workspace, NASCAR stated.

If a dog indicates a person might have COVID, that individual will be isolated and undergo an extensive secondary screening by the NASCAR AMR Safety Team Medical Director or lead AMR physician on site. Based upon that secondary screening, the NASCAR AMR Safety Team Medical Director or lead AMR physician on site will determine if the individual is cleared to participate or should be denied access based on

The NBA’s Miami Heat have used COVID-detecting dogs for fans at Heat games this season.