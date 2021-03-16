Atlanta entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The entry lists for all three NASCAR national series for this weekend’s racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway have been released.

Cup: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (3 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox)

Thirty-nine cars are on the entry list. Kevin Harvick is the defending race winner.

Austin Cindric will make his second Cup start of the season in the No. 33 for Team Penske.

Live Fast Motorsports says BJ McLeod will be in the No. 78 instead of Scott Heckert as listed on the entry list.

Brad Keselowski‘s crew chief is listed as Grant Hutchens. Daniel Suarez‘s crew chief is listed as Jose Blasco-Figueroa. Both teams will be without their regular crew chiefs because of a penalty last weekend at Phoenix.

Atlanta Cup entry list

Xfinity: EchoPark 250 (5 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty-three cars are on the entry list. AJ Allmendinger won last year’s race.

Among those entered is Martin Truex Jr. He’ll be making his first Xfinity Series start since 2010. He’ll drive for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Atlanta Xfinity entry list

Truck: Fr8Auctions 200 (2:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty trucks are on the entry list. Grant Enfinger won last year’s race with a last-lap pass.

Bill Lester will return to the Truck Series and make his first start there in 14 years. He’ll drive for David Gilliland Racing.

Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are entered.

Atlanta Truck entry list