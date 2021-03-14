Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The teams of Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suarez will be without their crew chiefs for the March 21 race at Atlanta after both of their respective cars had two lug nuts not secure after Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix.

The penalty for two lug nuts not secure is a one-race suspension for the crew chief and a $20,000 fine. That means Keselowski’s crew chief, Jeremy Bullins, and Suarez’s crew chief, Travis Mack, will not be on the pit box at Atlanta.

NASCAR also announced that the cars of William Byron, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch each had one lug nut not secure after the race. That will draw a $10,000 fine for their crew chiefs.

There were no other issues in post-race inspection, making Martin Truex Jr.’s win official.