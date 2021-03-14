Chase Elliott to start at back of field for Phoenix Cup race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott is the third Hendrick Motorsports driver who will start at the rear for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott will go to the rear because of unapproved adjustments to his No. 9 Chevrolet after clearing inspection. Elliott was to have started sixth.

Elliott won at Phoenix last November to claim his first Cup championship. He did so after starting at the rear because his car failed inspection multiple times before that race.

He joins teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron in moving to the rear. Both Larson and Byron will go to the rear before the start of the race because their cars failed inspection twice. Larson, who won last week’s race at Las Vegas, was to have started second. Byron, who won at Miami, was to have started 10th.

Also going to the rear are Cody Ware (car failed inspection twice) and Quin Houff (unapproved adjustments). Ware was to have started 31st. Houff was to have started 35th in the 38-car field. Garrett Smithley also will start at the rear for a driver change from the original entry list.

Sunday’s race is scheduled to have the green flag wave at 3:47 p.m. ET.