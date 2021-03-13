Hendrick teammates Kyle Larson, William Byron to start at rear at Phoenix

By Dustin LongMar 13, 2021, 9:49 PM EST
0 Comments

Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron will start at the rear after their cars failed inspection twice for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. on Fox)

NASCAR completed pre-race inspection Saturday night at Phoenix. Cody Ware also will move to the rear after his car failed inspection twice.

MORE: Details for Sunday’s Cup race

Larson, coming off his win last weekend at Las Vegas, was to have started on the front row with pole-sitter Brad Keselowski.

Byron, who won at Miami, was to have started 10th.

Ware was to have started 31st in the 38-car field.

Read more about NASCAR

Phoenix Xfinity results
Phoenix Xfinity results
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 200 presented by Arizona 811
Austin Cindric wins Xfinity race at Phoenix
Phoenix Cup start time
Sunday’s Phoenix Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

 