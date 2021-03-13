Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron will start at the rear after their cars failed inspection twice for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix Raceway (3:30 p.m. on Fox)
NASCAR completed pre-race inspection Saturday night at Phoenix. Cody Ware also will move to the rear after his car failed inspection twice.
Larson, coming off his win last weekend at Las Vegas, was to have started on the front row with pole-sitter Brad Keselowski.
Byron, who won at Miami, was to have started 10th.
Ware was to have started 31st in the 38-car field.