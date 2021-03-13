Sunday’s Phoenix Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cup Series returns to the site of the championship race with Sunday’s event at Phoenix Raceway.

When the series was last at this 1-mile speedway, Chase Elliott celebrated the win and his first Cup title. Can he win again? Or will it be Joey Logano? He won the March 2020 race at Phoenix. Elliott and Logano are among those who have yet to win a season that has seen Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson in Victory Lane.

Sunday’s race marks the first event of the year on an oval 1 mile or less in length.

Details for Sunday’s Phoenix Cup race

(All times are Eastern)

START: Actor Jason Biggs will give the command to start engines at 3:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers report to their vehicles at 3:09 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 3:15 p.m. … Invocation by Ryan Nunez, lead pastor of Palm Valley Church in Goodyear and Buckeye, Arizona at 3:30 p.m. … National anthem performed by Phoenix Boys Choir at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 190.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. on FS1 and continues on Fox at 3 p.m. … Motor Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at mrn.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Fox

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 64 degrees and 0% chance of rain at race start.

LAST YEAR: Chase Elliott won in November to win the Cup championship. Brad Keselowski finished second. Joey Logano was third. Logano won at Phoenix in March. Kevin Harvick placed second. Kyle Busch was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Phoenix Cup starting lineup

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE:

Daniel Suarez: “The potential is there” for Trackhouse

Ryan Blaney looks to keep up pace at Phoenix

How a year unlike any other was felt throughout NASCAR

Analysis: For Brad Keselowski, all-around dominance the next frontier

Kevin Harvick adds Xfinity, Truck races to 2021 schedule

Ross Chastain to run Atlanta Truck race for Niece Motorsports

Las Vegas penalty report: Cole Custer’s crew chief suspended one race

NASCAR to examine issue of intentional spin after Truck incident