Austin Cindric recorded his second win of the Xfinity Series, scoring the victory Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Cindric led 119 of the 200 laps.

Ty Gibbs placed second, becoming the second driver in series history to win in their first series start and finish second in their second series start. He joins NASCAR Hall of Fame member Terry Labonte with that accomplishment.

Brandon Brown finished a career-best third. Riley Herbst was fourth. AJ Allmendinger placed fifth.

Phoenix Xfinity results

DRIVER POINTS

Austin Cindric continues to extend his points lead. He has 248 points. Daniel Hemric is second with 201 points. Hemric is followed by Jeb Burton (172 points), AJ Allmendinger (162) and Harrison Burton(162).

