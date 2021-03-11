Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen and his wife, Jessica, have regularly raced together in dirt modified races.

Now, they’ll look to do so later this month in the Truck Series’ dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Halmar Friesen Racing announced Thursday that Jessica Friesen will attempt to make her Truck Series debut in the March 27 race.

She will drive a second HFR entry – the No. 62 Toyota Tundra – alongside Stewart’s No. 52 entry.

According to Racing Insights, the Friesens would become the first husband and wife duo to compete in the same NASCAR national series race since Elton Sawyer and Patty Moise in the Nov. 1998 Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“I’ve been racing sprint cars and modified on dirt for my entire racing career, and it’s amazing to get an opportunity to compete at this level,” Jessica Friesen said in a team release. “I’m looking forward to the experience of driving a Truck for the first time. The fact that this race is happening on dirt is really exciting. I couldn’t ask for a better group to work with than the team we’ve assembled at HFR.

“I want to thank everyone who has made this possible, including our team owner Chris Larsen and all of our other sponsors who have supported me in the past, both in dirt modifieds and sprint cars who have come back on board for this race.”

A husband and wife potentially competing together would add another notable story to the Bristol Truck dirt race, which takes place one day before the Cup Series makes its first appearance on dirt since 1970.

On Wednesday, past Cup champion Kevin Harvick announced he would drive in the Bristol Truck dirt race for David Gilliland Racing. Harvick’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe, also will run the Truck race for Roper Racing.